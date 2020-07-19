4 New Cases Locally; 2 People Hospitalized

COOPERSTOWN – COVID-19 is still with us, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond said today in reporting four new local cases in the past four days. Two people are now hospitalized locally with the disease.

Thursday, Bond had reported another four cases.

“Be mindful that the virus is still in our community,” she said, “and it continues to be very important to practice social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. Wash hands frequently especially after using the rest room and before eating.

“If you have symptoms of COVID, have traveled to a state with a high infection rate, or have been in contact with someone with COVID get tested,” she said.

Here are the current numbers:

• 89 total confirmed cases, up from 85 July 16.

• 10 active cases

• 2 hospitalized

• 74 recovered from illness

• 5 deaths