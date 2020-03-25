By: Jim Kevlin  03/25/2020  4:12 pm
40,000 Health-Care Professionals Step Up, Governor Announces

 THEY'RE DOING GOD'S WORK, HE SAYS

THEY’RE DOING GOD’S WORK, HE SAYS

40,000 Health-Care

Professionals Step Up,

Governor Announces

Governor Cuomo today announced that to date 40,000 healthcare workers, including retirees and students, have signed up to volunteer to work as part of the state’s surge healthcare force during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with more expected to sign up in the coming weeks. Additionally, more than 6,000 mental health professionals have signed up to provide free online mental health services. New Yorkers can call the state’s hotline at 1-844-863-9314 to schedule a free appointment.

