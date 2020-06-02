4th Week Cancelled At All Star Village

WEST ONEONTA – Marty Patton, Cooperstown All Star Village proprietor, has announced the fourth week of the season has been cancelled.

In accordance to his plan to cancel the youth baseball season week-by-week a month in advance of the scheduled tournaments, Patton advised families and coaches scheduled to be here June 27-July 3 that there will be no play that week.

“The most important thing we can do as Americans is remain calm, follow the rules set forth by your state and our federal government and remember we are all in this together,” he said in his message. “We will come through this!”

The other local youth baseball park, Cooperstown Dreams Park, cancelled its season in March.