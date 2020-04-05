5 More COVID-19 Cases In County, Rising To 29 Total

COOPERSTOWN – As of 5 p.m., five more COVID-19 cases surfaced today in Otsego County, raising the total to 29, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond announced.

Of the 29 total cases, three are hospitalized, and six have recovered and are off isolation. There still has been only one death.

There are 110 people on mandatory or precautionary quarantine, and 41 people have been released from precautionary/mandatory quarantine. Bond said.

Here encourage continue to follow these precautions:

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs

• Keep a 6 foot distance between yourself and others when out in public

• Stay home at all times, unless you need to conduct essential business

• Abstain from unnecessary travel