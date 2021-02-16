Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › 6 O’Brien Siblings, Mom Find Medallion At Badger 6 O’Brien Siblings, Mom Find Medallion At Badger 02/16/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People CLICK FOR WINTER CARNIVAL FUN 6 O’Brien Siblings, Mom Find Medallion At Badger Mom Beth O’Brien (county 911 Coordinator Rob O’Brien’s wife) poses with their six children a few minutes ago after they found the 2021 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Medallion behind a bench in the village’s Badger Park. The youngsters, including the Hartwick quadruplets, are, front row, from left, Bobby, 3, Connor, 7 months, Noah, 6; back row, from left, are Hannah, 8, Hunter, 6, and Lucas, 6. Mostly virtually, the carnival gets underway this weekend. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)