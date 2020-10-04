60 Applaud Delgado At Cooperstown Stop

Some 60 Democrats hailed incumbent Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, on a campaign and sign-distribution stop a few minutes ago in Cooperstown’s Pioneer Park. Top photo, he chats with Layla Butterman, 8, of Oneonta, who attended with her dad Dan, who is running for state Assembly against incumbent John Salka, R-Brookfield. Others, from left, are party activists Melinda Harden and Richard Sternberg, both of Cooperstown, and former Cooperstown mayor Jeff Katz. Inset, Paula Diperna, who ran for Congress from Otsego County’s district in the 1990s, advises Delgado on climate policy. Delgado is being challenged by Republican Kyle van de Water, a Dutchess County lawyer. Delgado continued on to a campaign event in Canajoharie. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)