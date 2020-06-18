Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › 600 Gallons Of Sanitizer Available To Businesses 600 Gallons Of Sanitizer Available To Businesses 06/18/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News FIRST, MEET NY FORWARD REQUIREMENT 600 Gallons Of Sanitizer Available To Businesses Victor Jones, assistant director of the county’s Emergency Services Office, examines one of 600 two-gallon bottles (four pallets) of hand-sanitizer just delivered to the county’s Meadows Office Building in the Town of Middlefield. Any business that has filled out the affirmation requirement on forward.ny.gov is entitled to one two-gallon bottle and hand pump. Call 607-547-4227 or email klinglera@otsegocounty.com to arrange a pick-up time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)