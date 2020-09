COOPERSTOWN – A 79-year old county resident has died of COVID-19, marking the seventh such death in the county since March, according to a release sent out by Heidi Bond, Otsego County public health director.

The death was not liked to the SUNY Oneonta outbreak, she said. The most recent death prior to this was in August.

One person was hospitalized over the weekend, and three more cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 19 active cases.