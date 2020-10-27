8th County Resident Dies Of COVID

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County has reported its eighth COVID-19 fatality, a man who had been hospitalized for more than two weeks with the virus, according to Heidi Bond, Otsego County Public Health director.

“We know people over 60 are at most risk for severe illness,” Bond said in her press release. “We need to do all we can to protect our seniors.”

It’s the first COVID-related death in the county late September. All the victims have been over 60.

Bond reported five additional cases today; two at Hartwick College following a cluster at Red’s Ale House and one related to the 75-person wedding in the Town of Otsego. The other two cases, she noted, were not related to either outbreak.