A Charming Couple, Shocking News – And A Warning To All

EDITORIAL

That Otsego County’s first couple, state Sen. Jim and Cindy Seward, contracted coronavirus is a wake-up call for the rest of us.

If it can happen to them, it can happen to any one of us.

By the nature of their public roles, the Sewards inevitably come into contact with a wide range of people, one,

it turns out, who was carrying COVID-19.

It’s the rare Otsego County person who hasn’t run into the Sewards over the years, so what’s happened to them makes the disease feel very personal.

Yes, we knew it in our heads we could get it; now we know it in the gut.

So, pay attention. Follow the recommendations: Stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, shelter yourself and your loved ones to the degree you can.

Meanwhile, the Sewards can be assured of everyone’s sympathy and best wishes.

Let’s look forward to a time – not tomorrow, but in the near-term – when this scourge passes, and we can return to our pleasant way of life generally, including enjoying the Sewards, returned to good health.