A.O. Fox Hospital Announces FoxCare Fitness Will Be Closing June 1

ONEONTA—A.O. Fox Hospital and Bassett Healthcare Network announced on Tuesday, February 28 that FoxCare Fitness in Oneonta will be closing permanently as of June 1.

Hospital and network leadership reached the decision following an extended period of declining membership and operational challenges, many of which are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“FoxCare Fitness, like many other gym facilities, has experienced significant business impacts as a result of the pandemic,” said Ryan Scott, manager of FoxCare Fitness. “A prolonged facility closure during the pandemic, unprecedented staffing challenges, and diminished membership have prevented us from operating at full capacity for nearly three years. Our membership base remains less than 50 percent of what it was prior to COVID-19.”

Additionally, since the opening of FoxCare Fitness (what used to be HealthLinks) 24 years ago, several fitness facilities have opened in Oneonta and the surrounding area. This competition has made it increasingly difficult for FoxCare Fitness to acquire and retain members.

“A.O. Fox Hospital and the greater Bassett Healthcare Network are navigating the same challenges our colleagues across the healthcare industry are facing,” said Joan MacDonald, MSN, RN, vice president of operations at A.O. Fox Hospital. “Bassett is focusing its energy and resources on what we do best—providing excellent healthcare to our patients. Unfortunately, this means we have made the difficult decision to cease operations at FoxCare Fitness so we are able to redeploy our resources toward more direct patient care.”

The FoxCare Fitness space will continue to serve and grow as a central rehabilitation facility for patients receiving outpatient physical, occupational, pulmonary, and cardiac rehab. Bassett Healthcare Network is committed to maximizing FoxCare Center as a location that continues to offer a full suite of primary, pediatric, specialty, laboratory and pharmacy services to our community.

“We would like to thank our members for their support and for being part of the FoxCare Fitness community,” said Scott. “It has been both a privilege and an honor to have served the health and wellness needs of our community for nearly two and a half decades.”

The last day of operations at FoxCare Fitness will be May 31.