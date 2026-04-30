A Rose is a Rose: Your Florist for All Occasions, All Seasons

BUSINESS PROFILE

CHERRY VALLEY

“To everything turn, turn, turn. There is a season turn, turn, turn.” Just like this song by The Byrds, so it is true of the flower business at A Rose is a Rose Florist in Cherry Valley. People often ask if we’re open year round and the answer is always a resounding, “Yes!” When we aren’t having a holiday, we’re still busy working. We have a huge wedding business and we spend a lot of time planning the floral details to make sure the day is flawless and every couple gets the day of their dreams. In between, there are birthdays, anniversaries, funerals and events that fill up most of the extra days. And paperwork, lots of paperwork.

As you can see, there’s not a lot of downtime.

Last week, we had the pleasure of flowering The Glimmerglass Festival’s gala fundraiser in New York City. This was our fifth year and it’s always an honor to be asked. The event is held at the Metropolitan Club, which is a beautiful and historic venue founded by J.P Morgan in the late 1800s and is still a very exclusive club to date. It seems a long way to go, but we make a fun day out of it. It is New York City, after all.

Our next big focus will be Mother’s Day. That’s in less than two weeks, so mark your calendar now! Mother’s Day, May 10, is our biggest weekend holiday of the year. Just about everyone has a “mom” of some sort in their life. We will have an extensive selection of fresh flowers, plants and lots of beautiful floral arrangements to choose from. Be sure to follow our social media (A Rose is a Rose Florist) to see what’s new.

Our flowers come from all over the world, but our favorites are the ones we buy from local farmers. They are super fresh and we are helping support fellow small businesses who also work really hard to bring the best products. Some of our most popular flowers are sunflowers, gerbera daisies, ranunculus, roses and peonies. We offer delivery to the entire Cooperstown area, Sharon Springs, Springfield, Richfield Springs and, of course, Cherry Valley. It’s recommended you place your order early, as sometimes we have to make cutoffs for deliveries. We will also have in-house specials for grab-and-go if you want to take something with you.

In addition to flowers, we also offer professional tombstone cleaning from April until October. Now is a great time to get on the schedule to have your family plot looking good before Memorial Day. Even the dirtiest unreadable stone will be brought back to almost new. We have lots of before and after photos and come highly recommended, reasonably priced and fully insured. We offer free estimates and travel within a 30-mile radius with exceptions for bigger jobs. Brian has more than 35 years in the monument business and will get the job done. Call us at (607) 264-3100.

After Mother’s Day, there will be weddings, graduations and Hall of Fame Weekend, and then a full schedule of weddings through November. Then, before you know it, it will be Christmas…

So, as you can see, A Rose is a Rose is definitely a year round flower shop. We are an amazing team and are grateful to serve our wonderful communities who so graciously support us throughout the year. Visit us on the web at aroseisaroseflorist.com.