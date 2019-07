2019 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

COOPERSTOWN – The absentee ballot count affirms the Town of Richfield votes of June 25, the day of the Republican primary there.

The final count has Nick Palevsky with 179, defeating David Simonds, 168, to succeed Town Supervisor Paul Palumbo when he retires at the end of the year.

It also confirms Fred Eckler with 225 and Edward Bello with 208, knocking incumbent Kane Seamon, with 168, off the Republican ballot.