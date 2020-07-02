Active COVID-19 Cases Remain At 2 In County

COOPERSTOWN – With one new case since Monday and one additional recovery, there remain two active cases of coronavirus in Otsego County.

However, Public Health Director Heidi Bond advises the public, “Please note that the coronavirus is still circulating in our community. Be safe while enjoying the holiday weekend.”

She also reminds people that visitors coming from 16 states on Governor Cuomo’s advisory list must quarantine for 14 days. With that advisory in place, the number of people in quarantine rose to 31 from 16 on Monday.

Here are the other latest numbers as of this afternoon:

• 77 total confirmed cases, up from 76.

• 0 hospitalized

• 70 recovered from illness, up from 69

• 5 deaths

• 336 people released from quarantine/isolation, up from 332

• 120 people tested July 1.