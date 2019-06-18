Activists Lambaste Common Council Over Railyard Vote

By: Libby Cudmore  06/18/2019  10:32 pm
Activists From Across County

Lambaste Common Council

Over Oneonta Railyards Vote

Mike Stolzer, West Oneonta, voiced his displeasure at Common Council’s vote to accept the General Environmental Impact Statement for the Oneonta Railyards this evening. “I am disappointed that input appears to have been ignored and that people didn’t have the ability to speak before the vote,” he said. “There are people who have been following this project for three years and they don’t trust it. A different approach (to this review) is absolutely necessary.” The vote passed 7-1, with Council Member Dana Levinson, Fifth Ward, voting no. despite Mayor Gary Herzig’s assertion that future developers of the Oneonta Railyards would not be able to build on the site without environmental review. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
