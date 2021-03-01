After Balmy Weekend, Winter Returns Today After a weekend with highs in the upper 40s, winter returns to Otsego County this evening, with temperatures dropping to 27 by 5 p.m., and — driven by gusts over 40 mph — wind chill is expected to drop to minus 9. Here’s the last report for Otsego County from the National Weather Service in Bingham:

• Today

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 27 by 5 p.m.. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

• Tonight

Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -9. Windy, with a northwest wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

• Tuesday

A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -9. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.