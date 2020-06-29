After Two Rain Delays, OHS Seniors Finally Get Graduation

Oneonta High School senior Katherine Ackley received her diploma from Principal Anne Wolstenholm during the first of three graduation ceremonies this morning on the football field. Rain predicted Saturday – and it did pour – delayed the graduation ceremonies to Sunday; additional storms delayed it until today. At left, Alexander Bitterman delivers his valedictory, summing up the Class of 2020’s final semester: “This whole situation has reminded us of the savage poignancy of being grateful,” he said. “It has given us a unique insight into the shortcomings of technology, and how it does not compare to an actual teacher. Even the best technology only gave us a fraction of what OHS had to offer us.” Two more other ceremonies will be held this afternoon. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)