Ag Commissioner Ball Details Cuomo Budget 03/02/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People GOVERNOR'S REP IN ONEONTA Ag Commissioner Ball Details Cuomo Budget Richard Ball, the state commissioner of Agriculture & Markets, was in Oneonta today detailing the governor's 2020-21 budget plan for a local audience. He is flanked here by Otsego Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan and Mayor Gary Herzig. In recent years, the governor has deployed members of his administration to visit cities around the state to explain his spending priorities. Ball is also proprietor of Schoharie Valley Farms, Schoharie, which wholesales carrots and also operates The Carrot Barn, a tourist attraction. (Photo courtesy Otsego Chamber)