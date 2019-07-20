By: Jim Kevlin  07/20/2019  4:19 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsAgain, Downtown Deserted On Induction Friday Evening

Again, Downtown Deserted On Induction Friday Evening

 07/20/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION 2019

Again, Downtown Deserted

On Induction Friday Evening

You might expect Friday evening of Induction Weekend would be a bonanza for downtown Cooperstown businesses, but – again – it wasn’t the case last evening. Fenced-off streets and warning about parking again turned Main Street into a ghost street, with tables for the asking at most restaurants. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.