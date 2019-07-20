Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Again, Downtown Deserted On Induction Friday Evening Again, Downtown Deserted On Induction Friday Evening 07/20/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News HALL OF FAME INDUCTION 2019 Again, Downtown Deserted On Induction Friday Evening You might expect Friday evening of Induction Weekend would be a bonanza for downtown Cooperstown businesses, but – again – it wasn’t the case last evening. Fenced-off streets and warning about parking again turned Main Street into a ghost street, with tables for the asking at most restaurants. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: First Friday Again, Post Office Here Offers Induction Stamp INDUCTION 2017 SLIDE SHOW