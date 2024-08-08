Aiken Honored by Emergency Nurses Assoc.

DR. TAMMY AIKEN

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—In recognition of her dedication and influence in the field of emergency nursing, Dr. Tammy Aiken, DNP, MSN, RN, SANE, has received the Emergency Nurse Association’s 2024 Gail P. Lenehan Advocacy Award. Aiken is the network director of Emergency Services at Bassett Healthcare Network.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition,” Aiken said. “It’s a privilege to care for patients in their most vulnerable moments and this award validates the importance of our roles in emergency medicine.”

The ENA describes the Gail P. Lenehan award as a peer-nominated award recognizing a nurse who “has had a positive impact on emergency nurses through a sustained commitment of advocacy for emergency nurses’ well-being and welfare or the welfare of vulnerable populations.”

The organization selected Aiken from among this year’s nominees for her many efforts over the years to support nurses through training and patients through advocacy. Most recently, her efforts have led to an increase in the number of Bassett nurses certified as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners by 15 percent—an essential role helping victims of sexual violence.

Dr. Angela Belmont, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president, chief nursing executive at Bassett Healthcare Network, added, “Tammy is a dedicated leader to her staff and our patients. I am grateful for her contributions to Bassett Healthcare Network and I am glad to see her work celebrated by the ENA.”

“Receiving this prestigious award is a dream come true,” said Aiken. “It fuels my passion for emergency nursing and inspires me to continue making a difference in the lives of others.”