The Rail Explorers Cooperstown crew poses with one of their two-person bikes. (Photo by Maria Griswold)

All Aboard! Rail Explorers Opens for Fifth Season of Excursions

By BILL BELLEN

MILFORD

During the warmer months of the year, the sight of red pedaling bikes traversing the rails between Milford and Cooperstown has become a familiar sight for locals. Since 2021, Rail Explorers Cooperstown has operated out of the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad’s depot on East Street in Milford. Bruce Hodges—president of the Leatherstocking Historical Society, which manages the railway—had invited Rail Explorers to open a division on the line. Rail Explorers has been offering locals and tourists rail excursions each season ever since.

“We [go] in two directions,” Michelle Weigel, division manager at Rail Explorers Cooperstown, said. “We go toward Cooperstown, and we also go toward Portlandville … That’s our southbound tour. That is [an] eight mile round trip. You go four down, four back, whereas our north tour, which goes toward Cooperstown, is 12 miles round trip, so six down, six back.”

As of April 26, these tours take a scenic journey along the railroad in both cardinal directions, with the southern route predominantly crossing through a plethora of farm vistas and a trestle bridge over the Susquehanna, while the northern route takes pedalers past Cooperstown Dreams Park, in the direction of the Americana of Cooperstown itself. In tune with the baseball frenzy the area sees throughout the summer months, the peak season of Rail Explorers largely mirrors that of its neighbors. Tourists come in droves to see the beauty of New York by rail, whether it be rain or shine.

Nick Anabel, Rail Explorers training coordinator, commented, “I’ve seen people come and ride in the summertime when it’s hot out, and then they come ride later in the season, or earlier in the season, and it’s raining, and they’re like, that was fantastic. Like, that was awesome, even though it rained. You still had a blast.”

The bikes used by the company also come with quite a few perks to enhance rider experience. Whether it be the two- or four-person seaters, each bike has a custom designed motor that allows minimal pedaling for maximum momentum.

“The bikes themselves are pedal assist bikes, so they require very, very little effort,” Anabel explained. “We have what we call our Rex Propulsion System, so it’s a pedal assist. You just move the pedals and the bikes do all the work for you. So, relatively easy; it’s suitable for all ages, which is something we take pride in.”

With this family-focused agenda in mind, Rail Explorers Cooperstown has built a symbiotic relationship with the railroad it shares these tracks with. Train rides offered by the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad end right as Rail Explorers begin to load passengers for theirs, and vice versa. This unique scheduling opportunity has enabled visitors to jump from one ride to the next, allowing them to travel both directions the line has to offer in two entirely different experiences.

Though some general criticism has been laid against the company for playing into the gimmicks tourists subscribe to, Rail Explorers Cooperstown has made a consistent effort to integrate themselves into the wider surrounding community.

“We run our Red Rider Wristband, which we’re kind of still in the works of revamping, but essentially, we like to partner up with local businesses, and when you sign in or check in, you get a little red wristband. Once we revamp this Red Rider Wristband program, we partner up with local businesses and they actually offer a discount,” Anabel said.

“We’re revisiting all the local businesses we had with the program, just trying to update and make sure the agreements are either the same, or even better,” Weigel noted.

For locals still concerned about the pricing of a ride along the rails, Weigel had this to say:

“Last September, we did offer…a locals’ discount. To receive that discount, they had to call our phones team, which is based in Rhode Island. It was a 35 percent discount. Unfortunately, no one took advantage of that last September. So now, we’re trying to get the word out about it more, about coming in to at least talk with us.”

Rail Explorers Cooperstown has quickly made a sizable summer footprint between Milford and Cooperstown. As lines of cars travel to Cooperstown for the baseball season, rail riders can be seen cruising alongside the Susquehanna and through the farmlands in the surrounding countryside. With programs to incentivize locals to ride, programs to support local businesses, and an enthusiastic and helpful team behind them, Rail Explorers is intent on providing a unique experience for all those interested.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/RailExplorersUSA/.