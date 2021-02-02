IN MEMORIAM

Allan J. Ahearne, DVM

May 31, 1932 – Jan. 10, 2021

COOPERSTOWN – Dr. Allan J. Ahearne, born May 31, 1932, passed away at home in Warwick on Jan. 10, 2021.

Allan was raised by his beloved mother Helen McCauley Ahearne, his Aunt Virginia Anglescy, and his grandparents Michael and Ellen McCauley in a tight-knit Irish Catholic community in Jersey City, N.J. His childhood made a lasting imprint and infused in him a loving dedication to family, a tenacious will, an honor of commitments, and a singular style that was rich with mischievous humor.

Allan attended St. Aloysius Elementary School in Jersey City and Xavier High School in Manhattan where, lore has it, he was personally and perhaps frequently a recipient of JUG (Justice Under God) at the hands of his Jesuit educators. He earned his Bachelor of Science at St. Peter’s College in Jersey City and continued on to New York State Veterinary College at Cornell University, where he developed lifelong friendships and graduated with the Class of 1957.

Allan began his career as a veterinarian at a farm animal practice in Cumberland, Md. In 1959, he moved to Long Island, where he established his own practice, the Oceanside Animal Hospital.

Allan’s professional accomplishments and contributions were many. He served as president of the Long Island Veterinary Medical Society, a member of the Executive Board of the New York State Veterinary Medical Society, president of the New York State Veterinary Medical Board of Examiners, and founder and first chairman of the New York State Veterinary Medical Political Action Committee.

Allan also worked as a state veterinarian for the state Racing & Wagering Board, served as the executive dean at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and was a regular guest commentator on “The Warren Eckstein Pet Show,” a nationally syndicated weekly radio program.

While he took great pride in his work, Allan’s greatest love was his wife of 57 years, Kathryn M. Ahearne of Greenwood Lake, Orange County. Kathryn had been widowed, and when she and Allan married, Allan adopted Kathryn’s two children, John and Kathleen Connolly. The family settled in Garden City, and Allan and Kathryn had three additional children: James Martin Ahearne, Allan J. Ahearne, Jr., and Maura Kathryn Ahearne.

Allan and Kathryn gave the family a wonderful life in Garden City, where they lived and thrived until Allan’s retirement in 1997, when they fulfilled Allan’s long-term dream to settle in Cooperstown. Allan quickly docked his 18-foot Catalina Just Right at the Cooperstown Country Club, dropped his golf clubs at his Leatherstocking Golf Course locker, and made fast friends throughout the community.

Allan had a so-so golf swing, a disarming wit, and an endearing twinkle in his eye. Known around town as “Doc” and “Al,” he was a man of genuine charm who easily connected with people from all walks of life. He lived his own life aware of his blessings — he knew where he started and was forever grateful to be where he was. Allan spoke often of the sacrifices his mother and her family made for him, and he never forgot their love and care.

He cherished his remarkable wife Kathryn, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, and his friends. One would have been hard pressed to find a happier man when he was reclined on the couch in the family house in Greenwood Lake or Cooperstown with a fire roaring in the fireplace and family gathered around sharing stories and laughter with each other.

Allan is predeceased by his son, John James Ahearne of Chicago, Ill. Allan is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn M. Ahearne of Warwick; his daughter Kathleen Quain of Greenwood Lake; his daughter-in-law Betsy Horne Ahearne and her daughters Marion and Caroline Ahearne of Chicago, Ill.; his son James Ahearne and wife, Lucy Birkett of Freeport, Maine, and their daughters Fiona and Louise Ahearne; his son Allan J. Ahearne, Jr. and his wife Amber Ahearne of Warwick; his daughter and son-in-law Maura Ahearne and John Bregar of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and their sons Tobias and Jameson Bregar; and many friends.

Cards of condolences may be sent to Mrs. Kathryn M. Ahearne, c/o The Ahearne Law Firm, 25 Railroad Ave., Warwick, NY 10990.

The world is a better place thanks to Allan J. Ahearne, DVM. Forever missed. We love you, Dad.