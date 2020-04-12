Alpacas, Sheep Found Dead on New Lisbon Farm

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – A farmer was arrested after Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to a neighbor’s concern about animal cruelty, found dead animals on his New Lisbon farm.

Christopher M. D’Amato, 54, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after deputies were called to the scene, where, while walking around the property, observed dead sheep and alpacas, deputies said.

Other farm animals, including horses, were found to be neglected, they added.

“The owner had some health issues, but that doesn’t excuse the conditions these animals were kept in,” said Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. “People should know by now that you can call for help.”

D’Amato was told to bury the deceased animals, and the remaining animals were removed from the farm by a friend to tend.

The owners was charged with with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance under Ag & Markets Law 353. He was released on an appearance ticket.

“I don’t think the penalties are harsh enough,” said Devlin.