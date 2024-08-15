Alzheimer’s Assoc. Invites Residents to Community Conversation

ONEONTA—There are 426,500 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer’s disease. In order to provide the highest level of support in the community, the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter will conduct a listening session on Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss on Thursday, August 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, a new senior center in Oneonta. Those living with dementia, family members and friends serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers, as well as the general public who may have questions on memory loss will have the opportunity to discuss how the Alzheimer’s Association can best serve their community.

“We are proud to offer programs in the community free of charge centered around raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, the warning signs, and healthy brain habits, as well as educate caregivers on more specific topics like common behaviors and communicating effectively,” said Ann Thayer, associate director of programs and services for Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties for the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter.

“Additionally, we offer local support groups and personalized care consultations, where I meet with families to discuss concerns and help create an action plan for caring for their loved one with the disease. But there may be other ways or ideas on how we can address the needs of our community, which is why we’re excited to hold this listening session,” Thayer said. “We encourage you to bring a friend or family member who has been affected by this disease and come ready to share your thoughts.”

Immediately following the conversation, the Northern Catskills Aging in Place Consortium will hold a lunch and discussion about launching a community advisory council made up exclusively of older adults. According to a media release, the advisory council would help guide the consortium as it works to improve access to health care, social activities and other community programs that are important to older adults.

“In order to continue to make Oneonta and surrounding communities more age-friendly, your input, suggestions and guidance are needed,” said Bassett Healthcare Networks’ Carolyn Lewis. “We will answer questions about our work and hopefully recruit a number of people to join this council.”

A Panera Bread lunch will be served, courtesy of the Aging in Place Consortium. To register, call The Gathering Place at (607) 267-4732 by August 16.