America250 Time Capsule to Be Buried July 7 for 2076 Opening

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

COOPERSTOWN

Village officials are adding a uniquely forward‑looking element to the Tuesday, July 7 “Welcome Home Cooperstown” program: the burial of an America250 time capsule at 22 Main Street, designed to be opened 50 years from now on July 4, 2076—the tricentennial of the nation’s founding.

The project, officials say, is meant to capture a snapshot of Cooperstown in 2026 while inviting local organizations to share their hopes for the community’s future.

Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said the idea emerged during the planning meeting for this year’s Welcome Home Cooperstown events.

“We wanted to have a program to commemorate America250 in some manner,” she explained.

Tillapaugh had recently read about municipalities marking the anniversary by creating time capsules filled with letters from local organizations describing their present‑day work and their aspirations for 2076. The concept resonated.

“I hope the contents of the capsule capture this moment in time and our hopes for the village in 2076,” she said.

Several organizations have already contributed materials. This is Cooperstown has provided its 2026 travel guide, while the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum submitted a letter outlining its activities this year and offering best wishes to the Cooperstown community of 2076. Village officials will also include a proclamation honoring the Cooperstown Central School boys basketball team, New York State’s 2026 Class C champions.

Tillapaugh said she hopes many more groups will participate, noting that Cooperstown’s institutions “create the vision of our community 50 years hence.”

In keeping with the local spirit of the project, the village turned to Cooperstown Men’s Shed members to fabricate the capsule itself.

“We did not want to just purchase a time capsule—we thought it would be more meaningful to incorporate the local Men’s Shed,” Tillapaugh said.

The capsule will be a polyethylene tube capped at both ends and placed inside a wooden box.

Local organizations are invited to submit a letter or newsletter describing their mission, membership and activities in 2026, along with their hopes for 2076. Materials may be delivered to the Village Office at 22 Main Street or e-mailed to jutter@cooperstownny.gov by Monday, July 6. Village officials will make final decisions about what is included in the time capsule.

The July 7 Welcome Home Cooperstown event will run from 5:30 to about 6:30 p.m., shortened for the summer season so attendees can head to Lakefront Park for the weekly Tuesday concert.

In addition to the burial of the America250 time capsule at 22 Main Street, The Glimmerglass Festival will preview its 2026 season with vocal performances on the lawn.

“Visitors often comment on how picturesque and charming they find our village,” Tillapaugh said. “Hearing opera and musical performances on the lawn of 22 Main Street just adds to the special charm of our community.”