Andrew ‘Sonny’ Sugarick, 84; Decorated Vietnam Veteran Raised In County

COOPERSTOWN –Andrew Patrick “Sonny” Sugarick, captain (ret.) United States Army, a decorated Vietnam veteran who was raised in Otsego County, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night, Sept. 30, 2020, at The Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was 84 and resided in Erwin, N.C.

Survivors include two sisters in Cooperstown.

Born March 17, 1936, in Centerville, Pa., he was the son of Andrew S. and Ann Marie née Gorence Sugarick. He was a graduate of the Andrew S. Draper Central School in Schenevus.

Andrew met the love of his life, Marge, in October 1962. After a brief courtship of only seven weeks, they married Dec. 15, 1962, and together they raised four daughters.

Captain Sugarick began his career in the military on April 16, 1956, when he joined the Air Force. He transferred to the Army on Dec. 29, 1961. After receiving the rank of specialist, fourth class, he was promoted to sergeant and joined the Special Forces.

In 1963, he was sent to Vietnam, and during that time he went to OCS at Fort Sill, Okla., and upon completing OCS was promoted to 2nd lieutenant. On April 28, 1965, sergeant (then specialist, fourth class) Sugarick was presented the Silver Star for gallantry in action while engaged in military operations in the Republic of Vietnam on April 20, 1964.

It was noted that he demonstrated perseverance, bravery and professional competence while serving as a replacement adviser to a Vietnamese Strike Force Patrol that had been harassed by the Viet Cong for 19 consecutive days as it penetrated deep into insurgent-controlled territory. He demonstrated complete disregard for his own safety and courageously defended the landing zone he had participated in constructing, the citation said.

Following his retirement from the military, Andrew moved his family to North Carolina, and owned and operated Cedar Creek Heating & Air in Fayetteville.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Margaret Sugarick of Erwin, N.C.; three daughters, Susan Bricker and husband, Scott of Yadkinville, N.C., Melinda Sugarick of Erwin, N.C., and Karen Brown and husband, Philip of Maine; six grandchildren, Sarah Ruth and Emma Grace Bricker, Andrew Brown and wife, Alicia and Ashton and Aathan Brown, and Nancy Margaret Sugarick III; seven great-grandchildren, Ryder, Maple, Forest, Chaya, Nancy (Maggie), Justin (Junior) and Lily; three sisters, Delores Willsey of Cooperstown, Caroline Carnicelli and husband, Paul of Anchorage, Alaska, and Patricia S. Ryan of Cooperstown and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Margaret Sugarick, Jr., who died Dec. 22, 1989.

A funeral service for Captain Sugarick will be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut St., Cooperstown, with the Rev. Joseph Perdue, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, officiating. At the conclusion of the funeral service, Military Honors will be accorded by members of the Cooperstown Veterans Club. It is respectfully requested that all attending please wear a face covering and to observe proper social distancing.

With respect for current restrictions for public gatherings, it is important that those who wish to attend the service please contact the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home no later than Tuesday evening, Oct. 6, either by telephone (607-547-8231) or email (peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com) to make a reservation.

Mr. Sugarick will be laid to rest with his daughter in Erwin Memorial Park.

Andy loved all animals, most especially dogs, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to your local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.