Angel Tree Program Deadline Is Next Week

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” are partnering with The Salvation Army again this year to help ensure a joyful Christmas for area families through the Angel Tree Program.

This tradition dates back to 1921 with the creation of The Freeman’s Journal Christmas Fund by Editor and Publisher Rowan D. Spraker Sr., as a way for neighbors to help others enjoy a happy holiday.

This is the 104th year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, as follows. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.

Gifts should be both new and unwrapped (price tags removed, please), and received no later than Friday, December 5, to allow the elves time for wrapping and loading. Gifts may be dropped off at the offices of “The Freeman’s Journal,” 21 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Chapel, 25 River Street, Oneonta.

Ready to choose a family to help this holiday season? Questions? Call Santa’s elf Larissa at (607) 547-6103, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or e-mail info@allotsego.com.

FAMILY #2

8-YEAR OLD MALE
Size: 14/16
Shoe size: 6
Likes or needs: cars, board games, puzzles

7-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 7/8
Shoe size: 1
Likes or needs: Barbies, baby dolls, games

FAMILY #3

7-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 8
Shoe size: 13
Likes or needs: Dragon Ball Z, Hot Wheels, Nerf guns

6-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 7
Shoe size: 13
Likes or needs: Bluey, Hello Kitty, red pandas

5-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 7/8
Shoe size: 12
Likes or needs: Barbie dolls, cats, anything girly

2-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 3T
Shoe size: 9 (toddler)
Likes or needs: Lightning McQueen, “Cars,” “Finding Nemo”

FAMILY #5

4-MONTH-OLD MALE
Size: 9-12 months
Shoe size: N/A
Likes or needs: baby exersaucer, baby play mat, clothes, diapers (size 4-Huggies only due to allergies)

FAMILY #6

9-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 14/16
Shoe size: 3.5
Likes or needs: “Wicked,” KPop Demon Hunters, drawing supplies, Nintendo Switch games

FAMILY #7

5-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 7/8
Shoe size: 13
Likes or needs: Minnie Mouse, crafts, horses

2-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 3T
Shoe size: 5 (toddler)
Like or needs: Mickey Mouse, cars, dinosaurs, trucks

FAMILY #8

8-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 2
Likes or needs: Stitch, Barbies, “Descendants”

3-YEAR-OLD BOY
Size: 4T
Shoe size; 5 (toddler)
Likes or needs: Bluey, trucks, cars

FAMILY #9

5-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 6/7
Shoe size: 1
Likes or needs: Baby dolls, drawing supplies, unicorns

1-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 18 months
Shoe size: 3 (toddler)
Likes or needs: “Ms. Rachel” educational toys

