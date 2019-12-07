Anna & Elsa Bring Magic To Tree Lighting Ceremony

Oneonta’s Autumn Fox embraces Hill City Ice Queen Elsa, and sister Anna, next to the Christmas Tree in Muller plaza this evening following the annual Tree Lighting ceremony in Muller Plaza. The two led the crowd in songs from Disney’s Frozen movies before meeting and posing for pictures with their fans. At right, 16-year-old Krystal Poole, a junior at Charlotte Valley High School, sings Christmas carols for the crowd. Poole, nicknamed “The Country Sweetheart,” and is an ambassador for the “Toys for Joy” toy drive, which asks for new toys to be donated as Christmas presents for those in need. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)