Anne L. Weiss, 81; 40-Year Employee Of Otsego Mutual

BURLINGTON FLATS – Anne L. Weiss, 81, a 40-year employee of Otsego Mutual Fire Insurance Co. in Burlington Flats, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday Dec. 14, 2018.

Anne was born on Feb. 4, 1937 in Burlington Flats, the daughter of the late Lowell F. and Helen E Nichols Mayne.

Anne was a lifetime resident of the area, graduating from Edmeston Central School before graduating from the Utica School of Commerce. She spent the next 40 years working for the Otsego Mutual, until her retirement in 1997.

Anne married Richard Weiss on Aug. 31, 1969, and they spent almost 50 years of marriage on the family farm in Burlington Flats. She enjoyed hunting, and raising her miniature horses. She was also a member of the NRA, and attended Burlington Flats Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Richard of Burlington Flats, a sister Dawn Hull of Burlington Flats, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Herbert F. Mayne.

A celebration of Anne’s life will take place at 12 noon Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, with Pastor Jay Henderson officiating. Interment will be in Burlington Flats Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be 11 a.m.-noon prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susquehanna SPCA of Cooperstown, Burlington Flats Baptist Church, or the Edmeston Emergency Squad in Anne’s memory.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South St., Edmeston. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com, or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.