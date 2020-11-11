Applebee’s Patrons Alerted To Possible COVID Infestation

If You Dined There Nov. 5-9, Per Schedule

Below, Please Monitor Symptoms Until 11/23

ONEONTA – The county Department of Health is reporting a potential exposure to COVID-19 at Applebee’s Southside Mall location: An employee last worked there Monday, Nov. 9, tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

As a precaution, the restaurant closed yesterday for deep cleaning, hiring a professional sanitation service to disinfect from top to bottom. It was scheduled to reopen today.

The restaurant has mandatory safety protocols in place every day, including team-member health and temperature checks prior to each shift, mandatory face mask use for all team members and managers, thorough cleaning and disinfecting throughout

every shift and a dining room and bar adhering to social distancing at all times, a DOH press release said.

The health department is asking any guests who dined at that Applebee’s on the dates and times listed below to monitor themselves for symptoms through Monday, Nov. 23.

11/5 – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

11/6 – 4 -11 p.m.

11/7 – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

11/8 – 4-10 p.m.

11/9 –4:30-11 p.m.