April Jobless Claims In Otsego County Were 18.2 Greater Than In ’19

The NYSAC report sent to New York State’s counties this week said initial unemployment claims in Otsego County were 18.2 times greater this April than in April 2019.

Initial claims rose from 126 in April 2019 to 2,296 this month, an increase of 2,170 claims, according to the state Association of Counties.

Statewide, the same figures rose from 46,790 last year to 1,254,796 this year, or 26.8 times greater.

“Even though many counties have not yet been hit hard by COVID-19 confirmed cases,” the report says, “every county has seen a dramatic increase in unemployment claims,” presumably due the economic shutdown that followed Governor Cuomo’s emergency order.