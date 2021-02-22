Arlene Schultz, 78, Burlington; R. N. Succumbs To COVID-19

IN MEMORIAM

BURLINGTON – Arlene Schulz, 78, of the Town of Burlington, passed away from COVID-19 Saturday night, Feb. 20, 2021, at Bassett Hospital.

A Registered Nurse, Arlene was working at Chase Memorial Nursing Home & Rehab in New Berlin until she contracted COVID-19.

A native of Long Island, she was born Oct. 25, 1942, in Hicksville, a daughter of Michael Francis Cycon and Margaret Anna Forsyth Cycon.

She married Werner Albert Schulz Aug. 4, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hicksville. After residing in Northport for 37 years, they moved to the Town of Burlington, where they have lived for the past 20 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, especially making quilts for each of her grandsons. The thing that made her the most happy was having all her grandchildren/family together for the holidays and any chance they all could get together. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes with her grandsons. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed by her family who loved her dearly.

Arlene is survived by her husband of 58 years, Werner, of Burlington; their son, Erik Schulz and wife, Christine of Liverpool; six grandsons, Robert, Steven, Thomas, Christopher, Matthew and Michael; and a brother, Michael F. Cycon, Jr. and family of Tempe, Ariz.

Arrangements are under the care of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.