Arrest Made In Mask Sign Vandalism

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – A Cooperstown man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief after 10 of the Village’s “Mask on Main” signs were found yesterday with black X’s spray-painted on them.

According to Police Chief Frank Cavalieri, the alleged vandal, a white male, was arrested following an investigation after the three large signs were found dumped and vandalized in front of the District Attorney’s office. Seven of the smaller signs were found in Pioneer Alley.

His name has not yet been released, pending arraignment in Town of Otsego court, but Cavilieri said he intends to charge him with Criminal Mischief, third degree.