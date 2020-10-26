As Justice Is Sworn In, Protesters Recall RGB

Cooperstown March Ends At Courthouse

As Amy Coney Barrett prepared for her swearing-in as a U.S. Supreme Court justice in Washington, D.C., Carina Franck, left, and Meg Kiernan led off a march a few minutes ago from Cooperstown Village Hall, up Main Street to the county courthouse. Susie Knight, inset, carries a sign that captures the message: “RGB Cannot RIP.” The message contrasts the legacy of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a supporter of Roe v. Wade who died last month, with Judge Barrett, her replacement, who is expected to be more open to abortion curbs. Annually for 10 years before COVID, Justice Ginsburg led an “Opera and the Law” presentation at the Glimmerglass Festival. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)