As Successor, Seward Gets Behind Oberacker

Candidate Has ‘Experience, Vision’

ONEONTA – Retiring state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Oneonta, today endorsed Peter Oberacker, the Otsego County representative and independent business owner from Schenevus, to succeed him next year.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Peter Oberacker and look forward to calling him my New York State senator,” said the 34-year veteran.

“Peter has the experience and vision to serve the people of the 51st Senate District,” Seward said. “As an elected official, Peter recognizes the importance of public service and will fight for those he represents. As a successful small business owner, Peter knows firsthand the challenges our state faces and will advocate for polices to stimulate our economy. As a father, Peter understands that we need to ensure our next generation will have opportunities to succeed here at home.”

Oberacker called the endorsement is a big boost early the campaign.

“Filling the shoes of a man who has dedicated his life to public service is no small task,” he said. “I look to bring my experience in government, business, and community service to effectively serve the people of this district and continue the great representation we have come to appreciate from Senator Seward.”