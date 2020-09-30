Ashley Fitzpatrick-Thomes, 34; ‘Too Young,’ Husband, Daughter Emma Survive

RICHFIELD – Ashley E. Fitzpatrick-Thomes, 34, of Perkins Road, Town of Richfield, died “too young” and unexpectedly at her home on Sept. 19, 2020.

Born May 6, 1986, in Stamford, Ashley was the daughter of Hadley and Janet (Vandover) Fitzpatrick. She attended Cooperstown Central School as a member of the Class of 2005.

She met her best friend and life partner, Derrick Thomes, in 2009 and soon thereafter began their lives together.

In 2016, Ashley gave birth to their first child, a daughter they named Emma after her paternal great-grandmother.

Ashley worked ceaselessly to take care of Emma, Derrick, and the needs of her extended family. It was said that her life revolved around Emma and their families. She loved being an attentive and full-time mom to Emma. Ashley was the “glue” that held everyone together.

he was incredibly kind to virtually everyone, a “social butterfly” who was always willing to help others. She loved the out-of-doors and gardening and was a great cook, in part because she had worked for a time as a line cook under Chef Michael at The Otesaga.

Ashley is survived by her longtime partner and friend, Derrick Thomes of Richfield; their daughter, Emma Thomes; her mother, Janet Christman of Burlington Flats; 11 siblings; and countless nieces and nephews.

Friends of the family have established a “Go Fund Me” site entitled “The Thomes Family organized by Cathy Mould” to which contributions may be made in Ashley’s memory to assist the family.

A private gathering will be held by the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.