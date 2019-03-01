By: Libby Cudmore  03/01/2019  12:51 pm
At Milford, Seward Declares March As 'Youth Art' Month

March As ‘Youth Art’ Month

Earlier this morning, State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, presented Jill Accordino, the art teacher at Milford Central School, with a resolution asking Governor Mario Cuomo to officially proclaim March as Youth Art Month. “This is a national designation.” said Seward, “We want to show how important art is. Art and education go hand-in-hand.” The presentation took place in Accordino’s classroom where her 6th graders were making Greek columns to coincide with their unit on Greece in history. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEO.com)

