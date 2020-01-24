At Wistful Event, Seward Receives Standing Ovation

VIPS, 140 AT STATE OF STATE

A visibly pleased state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, above, who announced last week he will retire at the end of the year after 34 years representing Otsego County in Albany, receives a standing ovation from the 140 attendees at the Otsego Chamber’s State of the State Luncheon today at SUNY Oneonta’s Morris Hall. He is flanked by Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, right, and Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield. Insert, left, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, gave a thundering address after soliciting from the audience three reasons why people are leaving Upstate New York: High taxes, over regulation and no jobs. “Let’s address these three issues and bring people back to New York State,” said Tague, a leading Republican prospect to succeed Seward; he would face Jim Barber, a Schoharie farmer, who has won Democratic backing. “I’d have big shoes to fill,” said Tague, then reported his shoe size as 14 1/2, triple E. Seward said, “Don’t worry, I’ll be back next.” He won’t be at the head table, he said, “I’ll be in the audience with you, asking tough questions.” Also speaking were Mayors Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch of Cooperstown and Gary Herzig of Oneonta. (Jim Kevin/AllOTSEGO.com)