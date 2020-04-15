Attend Earth Fest Online, Make Movie Poster, Much More

LIBBY’S BEST BETS

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Keep the little ones – and the big ones too! – from growing restless inside with a photo contest, Earth Fest, a family fun run and more.

Learn to save energy and reduce food waste, and do a scavenger hunt in your own backyard as part of OCCA’s annual Earth Fest, featuring new online webinars and activities every day! Saturday, April 18 to Wednesday, April 22. Info, schedule, www.occainfo.org/calendar/

The Oneonta Teen Center is hosting a weekly online challenge with prizes. This week, recreate a movie poster using only the objects in your home. Submit via Facebook or Instagram by Thursday, April 23. Info, rules, www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

Start a springtime garden with The Farmers’ Museum as part of this week’s “Virtual April at the Farm.” Via video, you can visit the barn bunny, bake a Harlem cake or learn how doctors used leeches! Thursday, April 16, www.facebook.com/farmersmuseum/

Get the whole family out for a jog as part of SADD’s annual “Strides for Safety” 5K. Run your own course – mindful of social distancing – any time between Friday, April 17 and Monday, April 20, and post a picture your run with hashtags #saddstridesfor safety and #clarksports-centerevents. Entrance fee, $10/person. Register at www.saddstridesforsafety.itsyourrace.com//event.aspx?id=8944

Learn about water power and simple

machines with Hanford Mills education coordinator Luke Murphy at 11 a.m. Wednesday. www.facebook.com/HanfordMillsMuseum/