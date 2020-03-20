Attorney Miosek Provides Dinner To All Bassett Staff

COOPERSTOWN – Atty. Ryan Miosek had dinner delivered last night to the entire Bassett Hospital staff on all floors, in thanks to the service they’ve been providing since the Coronavirus State of Emergency was declared (just a week ago!)

“It was supposed to be something he did quietly,” said his dad, retired CCS math teacher and coach Frank Miosek, “but it got out on social media.”

Miosek, 41, who has law offices at 29 Pioneeer St., couldn’t immediately be reached. He provided the takeout from New York Pizzeria and Bocca Osteria, both in Cooperstown.