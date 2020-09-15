By: Jim Kevlin  09/15/2020  11:27 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsAustin Partridge Wins Seat As Milford Village Trustee

Austin Partridge Wins Seat As Milford Village Trustee

 09/15/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Austin Partridge Wins Seat

As Milford Village Trustee

Austin Partridge, the young man who unfurled a Stars & Stripes at the Black Lives Matter rally in Cooperstown in June, today was elected to the Milford Village Board, with 32 votes to Kathleen Knapp’s 19. His action at the rally caused a stir among protesters, but Patridge said he felt the American Flag was an appropriate part of those proceedings. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code