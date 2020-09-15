Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Austin Partridge Wins Seat As Milford Village Trustee Austin Partridge Wins Seat As Milford Village Trustee 09/15/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Austin Partridge Wins Seat As Milford Village Trustee Austin Partridge, the young man who unfurled a Stars & Stripes at the Black Lives Matter rally in Cooperstown in June, today was elected to the Milford Village Board, with 32 votes to Kathleen Knapp’s 19. His action at the rally caused a stir among protesters, but Patridge said he felt the American Flag was an appropriate part of those proceedings. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)