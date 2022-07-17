The Cooperstown Rotary Foundation’s annual Amazing Autographed Baseball Raffle is back!

This year’s autographed baseball, signed by 20 Hall of Famers during Induction Weekend 1986, features Ted Williams, Stan Musial, and 18 other greats of the game.

Tickets, only $50 each and limited to 100 total, are available now, and the drawing will take place on July 26. Get yours quickly before supplies run out. All proceeds go to the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation, the 501(c)3 tax deductible organization of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown.

For further information, email crafauctions@gmail.com.