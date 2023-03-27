@baileythehikingpup

ONEONTA—According to owner Lori Paparteys, among this little guy’s hiking accomplishments are several Adirondack High and Catskill 3500 peaks, the Lake Placid 9er, two rounds (spring and winter) of the Tupper Lake Triad (ultras), the Fulton Chain Trifecta (ultra), the Adirondack Quest, and five ultra rounds of the Otsego Octet. Lori says 3-year-old Bailey is certainly one-of-a-kind for a little 7.6 pound pup! Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in the newspapers, and a gallery of people’s pets is now available for viewing on the AllOtsego.com website at https://www.allotsego.com/furever-friends-and-purrfect-pals/. Photo by Lori Paparteys.