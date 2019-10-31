Ball From Kendrick’s Key Play, Other Artifacts En Route Here

AUTUMN GLORY EXHIBIT PLANNED

COOPERSTOWN – The ball Howie Kendrick hit off the right-field pole for the go-ahead run in the Washington Nationals’ World Series victory over the Houston Astros is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame after last night’s final game.

Following the Nationals’ 6-2 win in Game 7 on Wednesday night, the team and players donated several artifacts that tell the story of their victory to the Hall, and those pieces will soon take a permanent place in Cooperstown.

Other artifacts included:

A jersey worn by World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg in his Game 6 victory

A cap worn by starting pitcher Max Scherzer in Game 7

The ball hit by Juan Soto for his Game 1 home run

A hoodie worn by manager Dave Martinez

A bat used by Anthony Rendon

The spikes worn by Kurt Suzuki

The glove used by reliever Fernando Rodney

Additional artifacts from the 2019 postseason recently donated to the Hall of Fame include:

The batting helmet worn by ALCS MVP Jose Altuve throughout the postseason, including when he hit his series-ending, walk-off home run in Game 6 of the ALCS

The bat used by Howie Kendrick to hit his grand slam in Game 5 of the NLDS

These and other pieces from the 2019 Postseason will be featured in the “Autumn Glory” exhibit, which will be on display through the 2020 Postseason. Its opening will be announced in the coming weeks.