Bart Barown, 93; Served In Pacific In World War II

HARTWICK – Bart Barown, 93, a World War II Army veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater, died peacefully on Jan. 2, 2021, at Cooperstown Center.

Following completion of his military service he married Inge (Wappler) in 1949. They moved to and raised their three children on their farm in Hartwick. Inge predeceased Bart in 1988.

Bart worked in the SUNY Oneonta maintenance department for more than 20 years. He was also a well-known local artificial breeder.

He was outgoing and gregarious and enjoyed meeting and talking with virtually everyone. It was said of him that “he never met a person he couldn’t strike up a conversation with.” Bart will be missed by his many friends and forever remembered and loved by his family.

He is survived by his son, Bart (Pat) Barown Jr. of Milford and daughter, Linda (Alan) Curran of Sylmar, California. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Bart, Mike, Christopher, Leanne, Carrie, Matthew, Julie, Nicole, Jennifer, Jeremiah, Katie and Scott; 14 great-grandchildren; and wife, Eileen Balcom.

He was also predeceased by his son, John, in 2020.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no services at the present. Burial, with full military honors, will be held in Hartwick Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.