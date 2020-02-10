Baseball Fans Will Be Offered  9 Artifacts From Home Teams

HALL UNVEILS ‘STARTING NINE’ FEATURE

COOPERSTOWN – The Baseball Hall of Fame is introducing “Starting Nine: The Must-See Artifacts from Your Team” for visitors in 2020, highlighting nine pieces for each team among the collection of tens of thousands of artifacts preserved in Cooperstown.

“’Starting Nine’ personalizes the museum experience to each visitor’s own memories, keying in on unique pieces from the Hall of Fame’s immense collection of the game’s history,” said Tim Mead, Hall of Fame president. “We want fans of every team to say, ‘Wow! You have that?’”

The Hall’s curators spent countless hours mining the collection for special objects that represent each Major League team, providing a visitor experience tailored to each baseball fan. A lineup card – available at the Hall of Fame or on its mobile website – identifies nine must-see artifacts for each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams.

“Starting Nine” seeks to ensure visitors don’t miss a single must-see item for their team during their visit to the Hall, according to a press release issued a few minutes ago.

Artifacts in the “Starting Nine” range from the helmet Cal Ripken Jr. wore during his 2,130th consecutive game played to a bat used to hit a World Series-clinching home run.