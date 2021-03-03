Bassett Announces 2-Day Vaccine Clinic On Weekend At Clark

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Hospital has just announced a two-day clinic this weekend to administer 1,200 doses of anti-COVID vaccines the county Health Department received for people over 65.

Vaccination clinics will be on Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7, at the Clark Sports Center.

To make an appointment, click here soon as possible, as slots fill up quickly. Or call 1-833-697-4829

Individuals who receive an appointment should bring proof of eligibility, such as a photo ID.

In addition to the hospitals, health systems, county public health departments, and some pharmacies that are playing a role in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, there are a number of New York State-operated vaccination locations being established in areas across the region, including Albany, Binghamton, and Utica. Appointments are required and fill quickly.

To see the entire list of those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website. Please also continue to monitor Bassett’s COVID-19 webpage for local and regional vaccine distribution updates.