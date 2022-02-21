Bassett applauds booster mandate suspension

Bassett Healthcare officials are pleased Governor Kathy Hochul suspended plans to enforce a booster mandate for health care workers slated to take effect February 21.

“Bassett Healthcare Network recognizes that getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 is one of the most important things we can do to keep our patients, caregivers, and communities safe,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, President & CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “However, we, like many other health systems around the state and country, continue to experience staffing challenges in the wake of the pandemic.”

“We are relieved that an extension has been granted for this mandate; we now have more time to work with our caregivers and practitioners to get them their boosters,” he said. “We are thankful to our state leaders for their responsiveness and willingness to reconsider their position to avoid further staffing issues. Patient safety is always our priority.”

The original vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York State remains in place; Governor Hochul said she and the state’s Department of Health will reassess conditions in three months to decide whether they need to take additional steps to increase booster rates among health care workers.