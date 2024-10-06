HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Q&A with Otsego County Office for the Aging

SERVICES—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 1st and 3rd Monday of each month. Bassett Fieldstone Lobby, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4255 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ARTS & CRAFTS—10 a.m. to noon. “Chair Caning.” Bring your own chair. Fees apply; registration required. Continues Mondays through 11/4. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held first Monday of each month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, chicken patty, three-bean salad and pudding. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNETIONS—12:30 p.m. “Painting with Marjorie.” Fees apply; registration required. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays in October. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

FOOD PANTRY—4-6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Mobile Food Pantry.” Open to residents of the Cherry Valley-Springfield School District. Meat, dairy, fresh produce and other groceries. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Road 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

