In Memoriam
Antoinette Kuzminski
1946-2024
COOPERSTOWN—Dr. Antoinette Kuzminski, long-time Bassett physician, passed away on August 22, 2024 after a long struggle with a rare cancer, angiosarcoma.
Known by family and friends as T’nette, she was born as Antoinette Mendlow in New York City in 1946, where she was raised with her siblings on Central Park South. Her father, Leonard Mendlow, was a knitwear manufacturer, and her mother, Cecille Thurlow Mendlow, was a former Hollywood actress. T’nette attended Ecole Francaise, Friends Seminary, and Hunter College High School, before going to Smith College, where she graduated in 1967.
While at Smith she met an Amherst student, Adrian Kuzminski. They fell madly in love and were married in 1967. She and Adrian lived the next few years as graduate students between Rochester and Ithaca New York. T’nette got a master’s degree in American history at the University of Rochester, and studied architectural history at Cornell. She also worked in the City Planning Department of the City of Ithaca. The couple participated actively in the student movement to end the war in Vietnam, and first discovered the joys of country living in the rural Finger Lakes. Their first son, Stefan, was born in 1969.
On the night of the Kent State shootings, T’nette decided to become a doctor. She took her first pre-med courses at Trinity College, Dublin, when Adrian was in residence there in 1970-71 as a Fulbright scholar. In 1971, the family moved from Dublin to Honolulu, where Adrian became a professor at the University of Hawaii. T’nette completed her medical training at the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii and searched for an internship as a first year medical resident. The couple remembered visiting T’nette’s sister, Stephanie, many years earlier in Cooperstown, when she rotated through Bassett as a medical student. Recalling the charm of the village and the reputation of the hospital, they resolved to return. T’nette won an internship at Bassett in 1977-78. The family then went back to Hawaii for the next two years, where T’nette continued her training at the University of Hawaii Integrated Medical Residency Program. They then returned permanently to Cooperstown in 1980, when T’nette became chief resident in medicine, and subsequently an attending physician in internal medicine. Their second son, Jan, was born in Hawaii in 1978.
T’nette spent the rest of her 37-year career at Bassett, until she retired in 2016. She was a role model to many, as one of the strong pioneering women of her generation to make her way into the then largely male-dominated medical world. Known for her diagnostic skills, forthright manner, and uncompromising attention to detail, she helped countless patients, and greatly enjoyed teaching medical students. She won the Golden Apple award for teaching in 2001. She also engaged in original research on treatment of patients with vitamin B-12 deficiency, helping change medical practice by establishing new guidelines replacing injection therapy with oral therapy.
She had classical tastes. She loved music, especially Bach, had a beautiful singing voice, a talent for drawing, and often played the piano. She also cultivated extensive flower gardens around her home, and she and Adrian loved to buy local art and antiques, especially old paintings. She had a strong civic conscience, and in retirement became active in local planning and land-use issues. She founded Kid Garden, an ongoing project at the Cooperstown Elementary School, introducing children to the basics of plant cultivation. She also co-authored many of the articles in the “Sustainable Otsego” column in this newspaper, focused on innovations by local farmers such as regenerative agriculture.
She is survived by her husband, Adrian, her sons Stefan and Jan, her daughter-in-law Melissa Angier, her two grandchildren, Sonya Kuzminski and Rowan Kuzminski, as well as her siblings, Julie Conger, Stephanie Mendlow, and Philip Mendlow, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and her many, many friends.
The family's deepest gratitude goes to Dr. Anush Patel, and to Maryanne Calkins and the Helios network of hospice care. The family is grateful as well for the assistance of many friends during her illness. Any donations in her memory should be directed to the Friends of Bassett or Helios Care.
She was a lovely resourceful lady. This is a massive loss to the community
I am so sorry for the suffering of my beautiful, wise neighbor, T’nette. I have missed her light, humor, wisdom and kindness, and certainly will going forward. What a woman and what a kind neighbor…I am so sorry for this family, neighborhood, and community’s loss. With love and deep respect, Julie Huntsman
A true champion of humanity has left us, she will be sorely missed
T’nette was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, cousin and Doctor. We are all better off for having known her and I am so pleased that we had a three or four day get-together/reunion of two sets of cousins at her much loved and beautiful home near Cooperstown.
T’nette is one of the loveliest people I have ever been blessed to know. She welcomed every friend deep into her life. She and Adrian are simply remarkable. We, Christine and I, will remember her with a love shared by hundreds of people.
So sad to hear this. An excellent doctor, who I also considered a friend. Condolences to the Kuzminski family.
I will miss our chats, T’nette. I will always admire your strength and kindness.
So sorry to hear this and condolences to the family. Dr Kuzminski was a steadfast professional who my family appreciated greatly for her years of care for my mother, Margaret.
Peggy Rees Smith
I am very sorry to learn of the death of my beloved doctor, whom I will always remember as not only a wonderful doctor in whom I had absolute trust but also a wonderful person, you left us much too soon. My deepest condolences to the Kuzminski Family.
She was such a wonderful person; I had her a few times as a patient and she was very knowledgeable and very kind. I enjoyed the time I got to see her,. She will definitely be missed by many. God got another beautiful angel. God Bless and sorry out to her family and friends
T’nette had a great impact on my life. When I was an intern and early in my career at Bassett she organized meetings of women physicians for support. She always asked the most pointed questions at Grand Rounds, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the presentation She was my primary care for many years and was always practical and supportive. After I moved to Glens Falls, I had the opportunity to come back for a weekend of opera and stayed at her Airbnb. Her gardens were lovely and I enjoyed her hospitality and friendship. She was a wonderful doctor and friend. I send my condolences and love to her family.